Oyo govt. reviews 2023 Hajj fare, fixes ₦‎2.9m

The board therefore advised intending pilgrims who have made the initial ₦‎2.6 million to pay the balance of ₦‎399,000 on or before April 17, 2023.

The board chairman, Prof. Sayed Malik, gave the advice on Wednesday in a statement issued in Abuja, adding that the review was in accordance with directives from National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abuja.

The Board had announced a tentative amount of ₦‎2.6million for intending pilgrims before NAHCON recently announced the final fares for all the states of the federation and FCT.

Malik said NAHCON with Chief Executive Officers of State’s Pilgrims Welfare Boards had on April 7 announced and approved the final 2023 Hajj Fares for each States across the country.

He stated that the sum of ₦‎2.999 million was approved for each intending pilgrim from Oyo State.

According to the chairman, the Commission has also fixed April 21 for final remittance of the money paid by all intending pilgrims.

“While soliciting for the continued understanding and cooperation of the intending pilgrims, Malik advised them to make use of the limited time to complete their payments to any of the Designated Bank Accounts of the Board.

“This will enable the Board to remit the approved fund to the NAHCON and make necessary preparations for their travel arrangements to the Holy Land for the 2023 pilgrimage”, he said.

