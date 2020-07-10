Kiki Osinbajo, Vice President's daughter has dismissed the claim that she owns a property worth N800m in Abuja, saying it is completely unbelievable.

Kiki, who runs a fashion retail outfit in the Federal Capital Territory, debunked the claim in an Instagram post on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Jackson Ude, a US-based blogger had recently alleged that the VP’s daughter owns a property in highbrow Wuse 2 area of Abuja.

But the Vice President’s daughter said the property in question was rented, adding that anyone can verify the ownership of the property.

She wrote, “For me, it is completely unbelievable that a grown man will sit in his home and lie about me; a grown man who possibly has children my age! Like many young women in Nigeria, I work hard.

“It may be difficult for people like him to understand that a young woman can work hard and succeed on her own steam. Anyone can verify the ownership of the property of Glamd Africa at AGIS in Abuja. I am a tenant in the property. My landlord’s name is Musa Adams.”

Ude also accused the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo of collecting N4bn from the embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

The VP has, however, denied the allegation and has also called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to investigate the ‘false report’ against him and prosecute the blogger for criminal defamation.