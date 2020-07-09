Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to probe the owner of a website that accused him of corruption.

PointBlank News, run by Jackson Ude, a former aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, alleged in a recent article that the VP received the sum of N4 billion from embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The N4 billion was allegedly given to Osinbajo by Magu who the online platform alleged could not account for the sum of N37 billion.

Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 dismissed the allegations as 'false and baseless'.

He noted that the 'defamatory report' had been referred to relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation and necessary action.

In a letter to the IGP, according to a report by Premium Times, Osinbajo's lawyers said the report is 'injuriously false in every respect'.

The 63-year-old also frowned on a tweet on Ude's personal Twitter account where he repeated the N4 billion claim, and further hinted that it the controversy is payback for Osinbajo allegedly hoping to take over the presidency from President Muhammadu Buhari during one of the latter's numerous medical trips abroad.

"HushBajo. N4billion. The Ghana investment. Okechukwu Enelamah the erand boy. The secretly recorded night vigil prayers at the Villa Chapel. The letter of resignation written for Buhari in Tunis by Tinubu/Osinabjo while Ba was sick. The scheming to take over. Etc. This na pay back," Ude tweeted.

The VP asked the IGP to investigate the allegations and initiate criminal proceedings against Ude and his platform if found guilty of spreading falsehood.

Ibrahim Magu has fallen out of favour at the presidency [EFCC]

The allegations come on the heels of Magu being arrested to answer questions before a Presidential Panel about his stewardship of the EFCC.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, recently accused him of 22 weighty corruption allegations including mismanagement of recovered assets.

Magu has been the EFCC's acting chairman since 2015, with his appointment rejected twice by the Senate due to a damaging report written by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS report had accused him of sabotage, unauthorised removal of EFCC files, and acts unbecoming of a police officer.