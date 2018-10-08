Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Omo-Agege says Saraki must quit Senate Presidency

NASS Resumption Omo-Agege says Saraki must quit Senate Presidency

Omo-Agege, who is representing Delta State Central Senatorial District, spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

  • Published:
Senate suspends APC lawmaker, Ovie Omo-Agege play Omo-Agege says Saraki must quit Senate Presidency (DailyTimes)

As the National Assembly prepare to resume plenary session tomorrow, Tuesday, Sen Ovie Omo-Agege (APC), has said that Dr Bukola Saraki should be ready to vacate the seat as Nigeria’s Senate President.

Omo-Agege, who is representing Delta State Central Senatorial District, spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Saraki had, on July 31, defected from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hinging his defection on unsuccessful efforts to ensure a harmonious existence in the APC.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had queried Saraki, asking him to respond within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not to be taken against him for breaching Article 21 of the party’s convention.

The allegations raised against him by the party included that ‘’you encouraged and facilitated by providing an enabling environment for the defection of some senators who are members of the APC to the other opposition parties”.

The party called on Saraki to resign his position as the Senate President, insisting that he lacked the moral ground to retain the position after defecting to the PDP.

However, the Senate president had stood his ground even as the National Assembly declared its annual recess which began July 24.

Although the federal lawmakers were initially expected to resume Sept. 25, the resumption was postponed to Oct. 9.

Mohammed Sani-Omolori, the Clerk of the Assembly, who announced the postponement in a statement on Sunday, Sept. 23, attributed the development to the primary elections of political parties.

Sani-Omolori said members of the National Assembly were expected to resume by 10am on the new date.

Meanwhile, Omo-Agege told NAN that the demand of the APC’s senators for Saraki’s removal was still standing.

‘’Our demand has not changed, in fact, that demand has been accentuated by the directive of the APC national leadership.

‘’We have all been enjoined as APC senators at a slightest opportunity to remove Saraki and once we are provided with that slightest opportunity, we will remove him and he knows that,” he said.

According to him, the moment Saraki left the party, APC, to join the minority PDP, he lost the right, legal and moral, to occupy the office of the Senate President.

‘’Absolutely, he knows he cannot be; we are not shying away from that. Our position has always been consistent.

‘’This is not new neither is it news. We have made that clear, very clearly in the past.

“Therefore, the position of Ovie Omo-Agege has the position of APC as a party,” he remarked.

On whether the members, who were aggrieved by the outcome of the primaries at various states might affect their plan, the senator said: ‘’Well, that is something that we will need to address when we return on Tuesday.

‘’We will take an audit of where we are in terms of the numbers, in terms of those who are happy and those who are not happy.

‘’But you should understand one thing, just as you have people who are disgruntled in APC, you also have others who are disgruntled in PDP.”

When asked if the aggrieved group had the number to remove Saraki, Omo-Agege said: "of course, we have always had the number. We have the number.”

On whether defection of members could affect their plan, he responded thus: ‘’Like I am telling you, as people are leaving APC to PDP, people are leaving PDP to APC.’’

He said as soon as the APC lawmakers in the red chamber have the number, the deed would be done.

‘’I mean once the environment is conducive; that is, once we have the number, we take him out, as simple as that,” he said. NAN

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2019 Election Saraki reacts to reports that he betrayed Atiku by...bullet
2 Nigerian News Roundup Plateau bloodbath, Sanwo-Olu takeover and other...bullet
3 In Jos How an Army General's disappearance led to troubling...bullet

Related Articles

Master Plan Are these Saraki's last days as senate president?
Saraki We have the numbers to remove Senate President – Omo-Agege
Saraki 4 major issues Senate President might discuss during NASS emergency meeting this Tuesday
Saraki’s Impeachment APC Senators are ignorant – Makarfi
Master Plan Read how the plot to impeach Saraki failed
Saraki APC allegedly offering Senators, Reps N148m each to impeach Senate President, Dogara
Master Plan Read how APC senators are seriously plotting to impeach Saraki
Saraki Senate President reacts Buhari Media Organisation’s comment on INEC budget
Ovie Omo-Agege APC expels Senator over alleged anti-party activities
Saraki Omo-Agege says APC caucus will humiliate Senate President out of office

Local

Ortom, Benue lose to EFCC in court over fraud investigation
Ortom Benue loses to EFCC in court over investigation into fraudulent dealings
'Kidnapped' Melaye claims he spent 11 hours in wilderness
Osun Guber Poll Melaye, Bruce to report to FCT Police Command
We live in dangerous times – Tunde Bakare
Tunde Bakare Atiku’s emergence means it will be eagle vs eagle
Governor of Lagos state Akinwunmi Ambode
In Lagos Government releases N795m as part of retirees’ accrued rights
X
Advertisement