Okowa, Dickson move to curb infant mortality

Bayelsa state has launched the Safe Motherhood Scheme to curb the increasing rate of maternal and infant mortality in the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Okowa, Dickson move to curb infant and maternal mortality

(Guardian)

Governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Seriake Dickson have called for urgent measures that would reduce the high rate of infant and maternal mortality in the Nigeria.

The governors made the call at the launching of Bayelsa State Safe Motherhood Scheme in Yenogoa, the Bayelsa state capital on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

According to Dickson, the scheme would help enlighten women on the need for antenatal and family planning methods with a monthly stipend of three thousand naira.

“A number of the causes of death that we attribute to all sorts of things are attributable to lack of knowledge, we need to enlighten our people,” Dickson said.

“We are giving N3,000 allowance for every pregnant woman in Bayelsa State but, it is compulsory you (pregnant woman) have to register in recognised medical centre. Once test confirms that you are pregnant, you are entitled to N3, 000 maintenance allowance every month,” he added.

okowa-dickson play

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Seriake Dickson at the launch of the Bayelsa State Safe Motherhood Scheme at Yenogoa on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

 

On his part, Okowa called on the Federal Government to release fund for the full implementation of the National Health Act which would enable state governments release their counterpart funds for health facilities in their areas.

According to the 2016/2017 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) conducted by the Nigerian Government, 37 out of 1000 babies die during birth.

