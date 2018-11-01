"Nigerian economy is looking good", Buhari declares

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed his belief that the Nigerian economy is performing well and that his administration is doing its best to improve on it.

The president said this during a meeting with the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Nigeria, Jesper Kamp, at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

In a statement signed by the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that his administration will continue to implement policies that will make Nigeria's economy better.

"The Nigerian economy is looking good and we look forward to making it better," he said.

The president also told the new ambassador that he was pleased that relations between Nigeria and Denmark have remained strong; noting that in the economic sphere there is still some more work to do.

The president's claim on the economy is bound to ring hollow to Nigerians as the country's gross domestic product growth (GDP) has crawled since the nation emerged out of economic recession last year.

Many have accused the president of mismanaging the economy and predicted gloom for the country if he wins re-election in the 2019 presidential election.