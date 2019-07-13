The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti by armed men as an evil intent to start another tribal war.

Attributing the death of the 58-yr-old woman to herdsmen, the president general of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro advised South-West governors to ban movement of cattle by foot in the region.

Okechukwu in a statement said armed herdsmen are using cattle conveyance by foot to commit heinous crime against their host communities.

The statement reads in part: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council worldwide sympathizes with the Yoruba Nation over the untimely demise of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of the Yoruba Socio Cultural Organisation Afenifere on the Benin-Ore Road by suspected armed herdsmen operating on the Road,” the statement read.

“This Is a provocative onslaught on the Yoruba Nation with the evil intent to spark another Tribal War against different tribes in Nigeria and call on the Yorubas to handle the matter with caution, Urging them to remain calm in the face of obvious threat and provocations.

“Igbo had suffered different but similar persecution from Armed herdsmen operating in the South East Road, We advice the South-West Governors to emulate the South East Governors and ban the movement of Herdsmen through restrictions of Cattle conveyance on by lorry as Armed Herdsmen are using Cattle conveyance by foot to commit heinous crime against the indigenous host communities, with the clampdown of Bandits in the North West and Terrorists in the North West, it’s Obvious that South West and South East are now Safe Haven for the terrorism to thrive.”

Meanwhile, the presidency in a statement in which President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his condolence said Mrs Olakunrin was killed by those police described as armed robbers.