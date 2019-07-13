President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Chairman of Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti over the death of his daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin.

Mrs Olakunrin was said allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen on Friday, July 12, 2019 .

While praying for the family, President Muhammadu Buhari directed security agencies to fish out the killers.

According to the spokesman for Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, Mrs. Olakunrin was killed by suspected herdsmen in Ondo state, but the statement in which the president expressed his condolence said “The deceased was reportedly shot on Friday along the Kajola-Ore road, in Ondo State, by those the police described as armed robbers.”

The statement signed by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, added that “The President prayed that God will comfort Pa Fasoranti, and give him the fortitude to bear the grievous loss.

“He also directed security agencies to swing into action, and bring the hoodlums to justice in the shortest possible time.”

Also, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the killing of Pa Fasoranti’s daughter.

Atiku in a series of tweet on Friday called on the security services to initiate speedy and thorough investigations to bring the killer of the 58-year-old woman to book.