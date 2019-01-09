Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion of Zik’s mausoleum in his country home, Onitsha.

Obiano spoke on Tuesday when he inspected the mausoleum, noting that the completion was immeasurable honour to Anambra people and the entire South-East people.

The mausoleum is situated at the popular Borome in Onitsha, the commercial nerve of Anambra, and home of the first President of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Obiano said that previous administrations paid lip services to the project, resulting to its abandonment for more than 20.

The governor also appealed to the Federal Government to step up action in the procurement of necessary facilities for the library section.

He said it would be nice to have everything in place before the visit of Mr President to Anambra in a few weeks time for the inauguration of the mausoleum.

“President Buhari is determined to keep to his promises on the Zik’s mausoleum.

“The project is an honour to Zik of Africa, who played major roles in shaping the nation.

“This project started 23 years ago and we must thank President Buhari for keeping to his words,’’ Obiano said.