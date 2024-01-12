ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi presents ₦75m cheque to Immaculate Heart Sisters hospital in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also commended the hospital for the wonderful work they are doing in the areas of health, education and poverty reduction.

Peter Obi presents ₦75m cheque to Immaculate Heart Sisters hospital in Anambra [Twitter:@pwajok_jane]
Obi, while presenting the cheque, disclosed that the donation comprised US$50,000 he personally raised for the hospital through his friend and renowned New York-based Paediatrician, Dr Philip Ozuah, and his personal support of ₦15 million.

He commended the hospital for the wonderful work they are doing in the areas of health, education and poverty reduction. Obi added that he will always talk to people of like-minds to support the society in critical areas like health and education and appreciated Dr Ozuah for his positive intervention.

According to Obi, the hospital management treats people including the poor who are unable to pay their bills, so individuals like me should come to their aid and support them.

I have been doing this for years and will continue to offer my support for this. I will always support institutions that are well managed.

“I most sincerely thank the Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters for the wonderful work they are doing in critical areas of development such as health, education and pulling people out of poverty,” Obi said.

Rev. Mother Maureen Akabogu, Superior General of the Sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary Mother of Christ, expressed gratitude to the donors. Akabogu, who is also the proprietor of the Immaculate Heart Hospital, said they owe the donors a lot, especially prayers, while describing their gesture as overwhelming.

She prayed that God will bless Obi and Ozuah with good health, grace of holiness and eternal reward in heaven.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Immaculate Heart Hospital, Maria-Nkiruka Okafor, said that Obi and Ozuah’s donation would go a long way to help in providing standard healthcare services to both the rich and the poor who access the hospital.

