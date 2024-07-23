ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NPF denies selling Falomo Barracks in Lagos, announces redevelopment plans

News Agency Of Nigeria

NPF spokesperson stated that the police authority is carrying out comprehensive renovation of some police barracks in the state.

Falomo Barracks in Lagos [X.com]
Falomo Barracks in Lagos [X.com]

Recommended articles

Adejobi, in a statement to clarify the true situation on Tuesday in Lagos, noted that the police authority was carrying out comprehensive renovation of some police barracks in the state.

He said the clarification became necessary to correct reports on social that the Falomo Barracks Ikoyi in Lagos state had been sold.

“It has become pertinent for the Nigeria Police Force to address the shocking and unfounded trends of discussions on the dilapidated status of barracks and their redevelopment, specifically the Falomo Barracks and others in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While we appreciate the concerns and interests of concerned groups and individuals on the general welfare of police personnel, we aim to provide clear and accurate information about these unpalatable allegations.

“Due to the critical state of several police barracks (including the Falomo Barracks), the NPF leadership conceived a partnership arrangement with sub-national governments and reputable developers to unlock value in the assets by redeveloping the barracks into more befitting and modern barracks,” he said.

Adejobi said that the redevelopment would have complementary facilities and modern infrastructure.

According to him, the redevelopment of the barracks (including Falomo Barracks), will be speedily completed, after which the occupants will be duly offered fresh accommodation in the redeveloped sites.

"In specific terms, the occupants of Falomo Barracks Blocks A and B have each received a sum of ₦2 million only as a temporary relocation allowance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This payment has been made to 347 families after a validation process to facilitate their temporary relocation.

“It is important to note that this initiative is not limited to Falomo Barracks alone.

“Similar redevelopment projects will be implemented across all police barracks nationwide over time,” he added.

Adejobi pointed out that the project was a strategic effort to improve the living conditions of officers and their families, which he noted was a key focus of the current police administration.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NARD ends 5-day strike at ABUTH after management agrees to address issues

NARD ends 5-day strike at ABUTH after management agrees to address issues

NPF denies selling Falomo Barracks in Lagos, announces redevelopment plans

NPF denies selling Falomo Barracks in Lagos, announces redevelopment plans

Nigerian beauty queen's Miss SA Top 16 advancement sparks South Africans' outrage

Nigerian beauty queen's Miss SA Top 16 advancement sparks South Africans' outrage

Dangote not done with NNPC, exposes officials operating blending plant in Malta

Dangote not done with NNPC, exposes officials operating blending plant in Malta

Police rescue 10 pregnant women from baby factory run by 56-year-old woman

Police rescue 10 pregnant women from baby factory run by 56-year-old woman

Okonjo-Iweala seeks 2nd term as WTO boss, 58 countries endorse preferred candidate

Okonjo-Iweala seeks 2nd term as WTO boss, 58 countries endorse preferred candidate

Reps committee lauded for thorough scrutiny of ₦6.2trn supplementary budget

Reps committee lauded for thorough scrutiny of ₦6.2trn supplementary budget

Dangote vs FG: Peter Obi takes side in mega dispute

Dangote vs FG: Peter Obi takes side in mega dispute

'Protest is not the solution,' Governor tells Nigerians to turn to God

'Protest is not the solution,' Governor tells Nigerians to turn to God

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rain [Abiodun Bello/X]

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall

Osun-Osogbo-Festival

Osun river water is unsafe for drinking, curator warns Osun-Osogbo Festival attendees

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu seeks amendment to 2024 Appropriation Act, 2023 Finance Act

Oil Production: NASS pledges support to NNPC Ltd [New Telegraph]

National Assembly supports NNPC's efforts to stop oil theft & increase production