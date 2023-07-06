ADVERTISEMENT
NOA renews intensive campaign to end open defecation in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

NOA begins intensive campaign to educate the people on the need to avoid polluting the environment.

The Director of the Agency in the state, Mr Mathew Odono, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Thursday, July 6, 2023 that the campaign was to educate the people on the need to avoid polluting the environment.

Odono said it was also to achieve behavioural change and improve access to clean environment and hygiene practices in the society. He said that open defecation, leading to environmental pollution, posed health risks to members of the community and might have adverse effects on the people.

He decried the high level of such practices in Ebonyi, calling all hands to be on deck to make the state open defecation free. The director said the state remained one of the highest in the practice, adding that it was not where it ought to be in national rating.

There is need to save members of the society from the health risks associated with open defecation; we must improve our sanitation and ensure a cleaner environment.

“The impact of the unwholesome practice has caused various diseases, including diarrhoea, cholera and typhoid for residents of the state,” he said.

Odono urged government at all levels, to fast track plans in providing public toilets in the streets in an effort to end open defecation.

The communities and traditional heads should also key into it.

“Their little support can go a long way in saving the society from danger associated with defecating in open places.

“The National Assembly members and local government council chairmen should include it as part of their constituency projects,” he said.

NOA renews intensive campaign to end open defecation in Ebonyi

