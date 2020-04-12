Despite the belief that movement restriction and social distancing would limit the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, Governor Ben Ayade has asked civil servants in Cross River state to return to work.

This is coming three days after the governor argued that there's no need for social distancing if everyone wears face masks.

Ayade, who is a professor of science asked civil servants from grade 10 to return to work from Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

The state government announced in a statement by Christian Ita, the Senior Special Assistant on media to the governor.

The statement reads in part, “The governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade has issued the following new orders: All civil servants from Grade Level 10 and above are to resume work on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

“The no mask no movement policy is still in full force. All returning civil servants are to receive nose masks from the COVID-19 Response Task Force through their respective permanent secretaries. All nose masks to be used in the state must be locally made, with the place of origin clearly marked.

“The sale of masks made by the Cross River State Garment Factory is prohibited. Masks are to be distributed free of charge.”

Earlier in April, Cross River State Government started distribution of nose masks produced at the state-owned garment factory in Calabar.

Ayade during the distribution of the masks in Calabar had told journalists that he would do everything humanly and materially possible to ensure the safety of residents of the state.