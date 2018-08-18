Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

No budgetary allocation for International Observers, INEC insists

Mahmood Yakubu No budgetary allocation for International Observers, INEC Chairman insists

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mahmud made this known to State House correspondents in Abuja while reacting to questions on the INEC budget submitted to the National Assembly for its consideration.

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday in Abuja, reiterated that the commission had no prepared budgetary allocation for international observers coming to monitor 2019 general elections.

Mahmood made this known to State House correspondents in Abuja while reacting to questions on the INEC budget submitted to the National Assembly for its consideration.

It would be recalled that some Civil Society Organisations including the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), had frowned at the INEC’s budget for the 2019 general elections.

HURIWA described the INEC’s budget as “fraudulent, criminal and highly unsustainable.

“The N4.614 billion classified as miscellaneous expenses is fraudulent and must never be approved just as the win components of N134.427 billion for election operation cost and N22.660 billion for election administrative cost are duplication meant to conceal the cash that would inevitably be siphoned.’’

The non-government organisation added “the budget for payment of foreign observers lacks credibility and should be discarded.”

However, the INEC chairman insisted that there was no such budget for the international observers as being peddled in some quarters.

He said: “I have had this question that we have prepared budget for international observers, there is no such thing. There is no line in the budget for international observers.

“What we have provided for are the kits, you know the jackets, caps, publication, that we give to international observers, the stickers that are fixed on their cars to be identified on Election Day.

“This is the standard practice. Each country that organises elections provides these facilities for those who monitor elections.

“But their accommodation, transportation will be borne by various election monitoring groups and not by the Nigerian government.’’

On possibility of postponing the 2019 general elections in view of the delay in the passage of the INEC’s budget for the elections by the National Assembly, Mahmud said there were no conditions under which elections should be postponed.

He said: “Under section 26 of the Electoral Act, the date is formed and fixed, February 16, 2019.

“We issued the timetable way in advance for the very first time in the history of our nation; citizens of Nigeria know when elections will take place one year in advance. It has never happen before.

“Secondly, also for the very first time in the history of our country, that citizens know the budget of the electoral commission, that budget has never been defended before the National Assembly, as citizens know line by line how much the commission proposed, what the money is going to be spent on.

“I think I am very happy with this process.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 Summit Of The Alternatives How Kenyan lawyer caused an 'earthquake' in...bullet
3 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet

Related Articles

INEC Agency rules out postponement of 2019 elections
2019 Election Budget NASS Joint Committee on INEC to submit report
Nigerian News Roundup 'President' Saraki, PVC extension and other top stories of the week
Saraki APC calls on Nigerians to condemn Senate President's abuse of office
Osun Election These 23 political parties won't participate in governorship elections
2019 Election Budget Senate invites INEC Chairman again for clarifications
INEC Agency issues Certificate of Registration to new parties, pledges to re-administer polling units
Mahmood Yakubu Court suspends hearing in alleged contempt suit filed against INEC Chairman
Politics Nigeria's electoral body wants to spend N189.2 billion on the 2019 general elections, here’s why

Local

Collapsed building at Jabi, FCT Abuja on Friday
Collapsed Abuja Building FCT Minister assures adequate emergency care for victims
Entrance of Tin Can Island Port, Lagos
Fashola FG replacing manual operations at Lagos ports to ease congestion
Fashola clears the air on closure of Third Mainland bridge, Lagos.
Fashola We are concentrating on completing projects to deliver value to Nigerians
Aide says there is no tension between Saraki and Dogara
NASS No tension between Saraki and Dogara - Speaker's aide