NNPCL personnel aboard crashed helicopter in Rivers - Spokesman

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tragedy struck the Nigerian aviation sector on Thursday as eight people onboard an Eastwind Aviation-owed helicopter were feared dead after a crash.

NNPCL spokesman Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this in a statement, adding that the helicopter operated by East Winds Aviation was engaged by the national oil company.

The aircraft suffered a crash at 11:22 a.m. along the waterways in Port Harcourt after taking off from Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) heading for the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN oil rig.

According to a statement by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Odutayo Oluseyi, a total of eight people were confirmed on board the flight.

The aircraft plunged into the waters near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean, the authorities said in a statement, adding that rescue efforts have been activated.

“We shall continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates as the events unfold. Our prayers are with the passengers, crew and their respective families at this very difficult time.

“We assure that we will continue doing everything possible to support the ongoing search and rescue operation,” the NNPCL said.

Meanwhile, the ministry earlier said three bodies have been recovered so far, with search and rescue efforts ongoing.

This incident is the latest in the spate of aviation mishaps in Nigeria's oil-rich region, raising concern over safety measures regarding helicopter operations in the country's offshore oil fields.

Local authorities and aviation safety agencies are expected to launch a formal investigation into the crash to determine the cause.

