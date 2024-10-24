Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo confirms helicopter crash in Rivers

Pulse Nigeria reports that the helicopter, operated by East Wind Aviation, was en route from the Port Harcourt Military Base to the NUIMANTAN oil rig when it ditched into the waters near Bonny Finima.

According to a statement from the Federal Ministry of Aviation, eight people were on board the aircraft. So far, three bodies have been recovered, with search and rescue efforts ongoing.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has been notified, and emergency response teams, including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other relevant agencies, have been activated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the absence of an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal, authorities have deployed military support and low-flying aircraft to assist in locating potential survivors.

"We are using all available resources to plot the location of the accident and rescue survivors," the statement read.

Pulse Nigeria gathered that Keyamo is personally overseeing the rescue operations, ensuring coordination between all involved agencies.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those on board, and we are committed to minimizing casualties," said the minister in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT