ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo confirms helicopter crash in Rivers

Segun Adeyemi

The Ministry has pledged ongoing support for the families of those affected by this tragic incident.

Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo [Arise News]
Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo [Arise News]

Recommended articles

Pulse Nigeria reports that the helicopter, operated by East Wind Aviation, was en route from the Port Harcourt Military Base to the NUIMANTAN oil rig when it ditched into the waters near Bonny Finima.

According to a statement from the Federal Ministry of Aviation, eight people were on board the aircraft. So far, three bodies have been recovered, with search and rescue efforts ongoing.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has been notified, and emergency response teams, including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other relevant agencies, have been activated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the absence of an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal, authorities have deployed military support and low-flying aircraft to assist in locating potential survivors.

"We are using all available resources to plot the location of the accident and rescue survivors," the statement read.

Pulse Nigeria gathered that Keyamo is personally overseeing the rescue operations, ensuring coordination between all involved agencies.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those on board, and we are committed to minimizing casualties," said the minister in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry has pledged ongoing support for the families of those affected by this tragic incident.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu moves to cut cost, limits ministers to 3-vehicle convoy

Tinubu moves to cut cost, limits ministers to 3-vehicle convoy

'Get me Bello Turji' - Defence minister charges troops

'Get me Bello Turji' - Defence minister charges troops

NNPCL personnel aboard crashed helicopter in Rivers - Spokesman

NNPCL personnel aboard crashed helicopter in Rivers - Spokesman

Group reacts to Tahir Mamman's sack, lists 10 mistakes of ex-minister

Group reacts to Tahir Mamman's sack, lists 10 mistakes of ex-minister

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo confirms helicopter crash in Rivers

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo confirms helicopter crash in Rivers

BREAKING: 8 feared killed as helicopter crashes in Rivers

BREAKING: 8 feared killed as helicopter crashes in Rivers

Meet President Tinubu's chosen 7 for ministerial appointments

Meet President Tinubu's chosen 7 for ministerial appointments

Why Matawalle survived cabinet reshuffle amid banditry allegations – Presidency

Why Matawalle survived cabinet reshuffle amid banditry allegations – Presidency

Uju Kennedy breaks silence after dismissal as Minister of Women Affairs

Uju Kennedy breaks silence after dismissal as Minister of Women Affairs

Pulse Sports

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A judge's gavel.boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images

Tragedy as Yoruba Nation agitator dies in custody during treason trial

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon with speed boat

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Tinubu and Matawalle [The Spectacles]

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity