BREAKING: 8 feared killed as helicopter crashes in Rivers

Segun Adeyemi

This accident adds to the growing list of aviation incidents in Nigeria’s oil-rich regions, raising concerns over safety measures and helicopter operations in the country’s offshore oil fields.

The victims were reportedly on duty at OML 123 oil field when their helicopter plummeted into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 11:40 a.m. as the workers were stationed at the Mimbo platform and the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

According to sources, the helicopter, owned by Eastwind Aviation, ditched unexpectedly before nosediving into the ocean.

A source close to the situation revealed the grim details, stating, “There were six personnel and two crew members onboard the helicopter. Three bodies have been recovered so far. Search and rescue is ongoing.”

At this point, authorities have yet to confirm the exact number of fatalities, but fears are mounting that all passengers onboard may have perished.

The source according to The Nation, added that rescue efforts are continuing as search teams scoured the crash site for survivors and the remaining bodies.

Local authorities and aviation safety agencies are expected to launch a formal investigation into the crash to determine the cause of the tragedy.

Segun Adeyemi

