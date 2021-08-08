Nnamdi Kanu’s brother suspends IPOB’s sit-at-home protest because of NECO exams

Kanunta announced the suspension of the lockdown hours after the proscribed group insisted that the sit-at-home protest meant to press for the release of their detained leader would begin on Monday, August 9, 2021, despite police warnings.

In a statement on Sunday, Kanunta said the protest was suspended to allow students in the region write their National Examination Council (NECO) exams.

Pulse Nigeria

The stetement reads, “IPOB has listened to pleas from well-meaning individuals and groups within and outside Biafra land that we consider the fate of our children who will be involved in the NECO Exam and based on that, we decided to shift grounds over the sit-at-home order.

“IPOB having realized the academic deprivation the already marginalized Biafra students who entered for this year’s NECO would suffer, decided to suspend the sit-at-home order to a later date, to allow the students to take their examinations.

“Allowing the sit-at-home to go ahead as earlier announced, in the face of the NECO Exam would amount to assisting enemies of Biafra to inflict more injuries on her children.

“As a group fighting for the liberation of her people from oppression from her enemies, we realized that it would amount to assisting the said enemies to inflict more harm on our children if we do not suspend the sit-at-home order to allow Biafra students to take their exams.”

Kanunta further noted that the sit-at-home order has not been cancelled but was only suspended because of NECO exams.