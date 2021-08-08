IPOB vows to shut down southeast tomorrow despite police warnings

The group had recently threatened to shut down the southeast every Monday in a bid to push for the release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in the custody of the DSS since he was arrrested in Kanya and extradited to Nigeria.

IPOB had maintained that all public and private institutions in the region including transport companies, schools, banks, markets, airports, and seaports must be shut down to observe the order.

The prosecribed group insisted that the shutdown would continue until Kanu is released.

Meanwhile, governments of southeastern states have called on the people of the region to ignore IPOB’s threat and go about their lawful businesses tomorrow.

The Anambra police command has also vowed to deal with any IPOB members that disturbs the people of the state from going about their businesses.

Despite the police warnings, the group has insisted that there will be no movement in the southeast on Mondays, adding that ‘everybody is advised to stay indoors in total compliance’

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful on Sunday, August 8, 2021, the group said, ‘all residents and visitors in Biafra land are advised to comply with the order’.

The statement reads; “We the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to remind all Biafrans and friends of Biafran that the Mondays sit-at-home order is sacrosanct. The entire Biafra land will be locked down every Monday from 6:00am to 6:00pm beginning from tomorrow, August 9, 2021 until our leader, Nnamdi Kanu who was abducted in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria and locked up in DSS dungeon in clear violation of international laws is freed.

Consequently, there will be no movement throughout Biafra land on Mondays until our leader who is suffering for our freedom is released. This protest is peaceful but firm. Everybody is advised to stay indoors in total compliance.

“All markets, schools, motor parks, airports, and public places in Biafra land should shut down from morning to evening every Monday. We understand the economic implications of this measure but we are constrained to take it so that the world will know that our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not alone in the struggle for Biafra autonomy.

“We want his immediate release and our total freedom, and cannot hesitate to pay any sacrifice needed to achieve this including locking down the entire Biafra land on Mondays.