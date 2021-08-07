The outlawed group had announced the sit-at-home order last week to protest against the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu and to push for his release.

The separatist group had said that all public and private institutions in the southeast including transport companies, schools, banks, markets, airports, and seaports must be shut down to observe the order.

But the Igbo apex socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, and other stakeholders in the southeast have advised the people of the region to ignore the protest.

The group believes the sit-at-home order is capable of jeopardizing efforts by prominent people in the region to secure Kanu's release.

In a statement by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, its Secretary-General, Ohanaeze said: The sit-at-home declaration aimed at pressurizing the Nigerian authorities to release Nnamdi Kanu will destroy the backstage activities and efforts of Igbo leaders and politicians to use diplomatic means to get him released.

“There’s hunger and hardship in Southeastern Nigeria. Past sit-at-home orders led to massive economic losses, destruction of properties, and hike in prices of food and essential materials across Southeastern Nigeria, and Igbos painstakingly endured untold hardship. This must not continue.

“Igbos should ignore the sit-at-home order and go about their normal businesses on Monday.IPOB should review their stance and unveil more strategic plan with Southern Nigerian governors and legislators to press for Nnamdi Kanu’ release without hurting or subjecting the people to sorrow, affliction and despair.”

The Abia State Government has also advised residents of the state to go about their businesses on Monday and ensure they do not engage in any unlawful activities.

The state government in a statement by its Information Commissioner, John Okiyi-Kalu on Friday, added that nobody should compel anyone in the state to observe the sit-at-home order.

The statement reads in part: “We wish to strongly advise that nobody should also compel or enforce any sit at home order from any non-state actor as doing so does not serve any known interests of the people of the state.”

“Compelling our children to stay away from school can only serve the interests of the yet to be properly identified persons who may not want to see us make progress as a people.

“Similarly, our traders sitting at home at a time they need to work very hard to sustain their families and create wealth especially in this era of COVID-19 impacted global economy will obviously not serve any development interest of our hardworking citizens.

“All law-abiding citizens and visitors are therefore called upon to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation as adequate security has been provided to ensure their safety.

“Parents and guardians are also called upon to ensure that they monitor the activities of their children and wards with a view to ensuring that they do not engage in unlawful activities that will put them in harm’s way.”

Elder statesman and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ahamba has also maintained that the sit-at-home protest would only compound the sufferings of the people.

Ahamba said he does not understand why IPOB members would ask people they want to lead to stay at home.