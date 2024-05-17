NJC recommends Wike's wife, CJN's son's wife for promotion to appeal, high courts

In the same vein, the council also nominated Ariwoola Oluwakemi Victoria, the daughter-in-law to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, for elevation to the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to a statement by the council, Suzzette and Victoria are among the 86 judges selected by the Interview Committee on Appointment of Judicial Officers of all Superior Courts of Record in Nigeria, under the NJC, during its 105th plenary meeting held between May 15 and 16, 2024.

Wike's wife, who is currently a Justice at the Rivers State High Court, is among 21 others recommended for promotion to appeal court, while Victoria was among 12 judges recommended for the high court.

NJC says nominees will be sworn in after approval

The statement by the council’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, noted that all the nominees to the federal courts will be sworn in after the approval of President Bola Tinubu.

“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NJC resolved to issue warning letters to the trio of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court; Justice G. B. Brikins-Okolosi of the Delta State High Court and Justice Amina Shehu of the Yobe State High Court after they were found guilty of degrees of misconduct.