Social media reports on Supreme Court justice nominations mischievous – NJC

Soji Oye, Director of Information of NJC made the clarification on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that he never had any discussion with anybody regarding the list of justices nominees from the FJSC.

He described the social media reports on the matter as deliberate handiwork of mischief-makers.

Oye insisted that reports on such matters are always by an official press statement from the Council through his office.

The NJC spokesperson cautioned against unverified reports circulating on social media regarding the apex court nominations and the process being followed to fill vacancies on the bench.

NAN reports that there were reports stating that the FJSC released 22 names for NJC’s consideration to fill vacancies at the apex court bench.

The nomination reportedly includes the regional distribution of candidates across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

According to the report, the nomination of Justices for the bench followed complaints in September that the Supreme Court was operating with only 10 out of its constitutional strength of 21 Justices.

Based on the depletion in the number of Justices due to retirement and deaths, it was reported that the FJSC subsequently submitted a shortlist to address the vacant positions.