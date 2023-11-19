ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Social media reports on Supreme Court justice nominations mischievous – NJC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oye insisted that reports on such matters are always by an official press statement from the Council through his office.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)
The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)

Recommended articles

Soji Oye, Director of Information of NJC made the clarification on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that he never had any discussion with anybody regarding the list of justices nominees from the FJSC.

He described the social media reports on the matter as deliberate handiwork of mischief-makers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oye insisted that reports on such matters are always by an official press statement from the Council through his office.

The NJC spokesperson cautioned against unverified reports circulating on social media regarding the apex court nominations and the process being followed to fill vacancies on the bench.

NAN reports that there were reports stating that the FJSC released 22 names for NJC’s consideration to fill vacancies at the apex court bench.

The nomination reportedly includes the regional distribution of candidates across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

According to the report, the nomination of Justices for the bench followed complaints in September that the Supreme Court was operating with only 10 out of its constitutional strength of 21 Justices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the depletion in the number of Justices due to retirement and deaths, it was reported that the FJSC subsequently submitted a shortlist to address the vacant positions.

Oye warned that the media especially, social media operators should always get their information from the rightful source so as not to misinform the public.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JUTH successfully conducts 12-hour breast reconstructive surgery

JUTH successfully conducts 12-hour breast reconstructive surgery

London Mayor to host Nigerians in UK over out-of-school children crisis

London Mayor to host Nigerians in UK over out-of-school children crisis

FG working to advance passport application processing abroad, says envoy

FG working to advance passport application processing abroad, says envoy

Social media reports on Supreme Court justice nominations mischievous – NJC

Social media reports on Supreme Court justice nominations mischievous – NJC

FG mulls creation of coastal guards to secure waterways

FG mulls creation of coastal guards to secure waterways

Edo needs practical not experimental governance — Shaibu

Edo needs practical not experimental governance — Shaibu

JUTH, UNIJOS to begin kidney transplant centre, says CMD

JUTH, UNIJOS to begin kidney transplant centre, says CMD

Police arrest serial goats’ thief in Kaduna

Police arrest serial goats’ thief in Kaduna

NDLEA recovers 63,767.3kg Indian hemp, 82,320 pills of other illicit drugs

NDLEA recovers 63,767.3kg Indian hemp, 82,320 pills of other illicit drugs

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Director-General, Confederation of APC Support Group, Dr Kailani Muhammed, briefs newsmen in Abuja [NAN]

Group cautions NLC against partisan politics

Party agents, voters, observers praises BVAS in Bayelsa, commend INEC/Illustration [The Cable]

TAF Africa scores INEC high on Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi elections

129 inmates on death row in Plateau prisons – NCoS/Illustration

129 inmates on death row in Plateau prisons – NCoS

Registrar, Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede [Punch]

JAMB welcomes Senate’s move to probe admission racketeering in universities