NIMC registers 2.6 million Nigerians in Jigawa State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state had 30 enrollment centres, including the head office in Dutse and two special centres in Kazaure and Hadejia.

NIMC registration [Channels Television]
NIMC registration [Channels Television]

The state’s NIMC Coordinator stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday. Jakada said that the registration was to enroll those registered for National Identity Number (NIN).

He said that the state had 30 enrolment centres, including the head office in Dutse and two special centres in Kazaure and Hadejia. The coordinator added that the Kazaure Emirate had the highest number of those registered, 75% of the 2.6 million persons were registered in Kazaure Emirate, followed by Hadejia, Dutse, Gumel and Ringim.

Jakada called on those yet to enroll to do so in any of the NIMC centres across the state.

“As of October 31, 2023, we’ve registered about 2.6 citizens and legal residents in Jigawa.

“We have 30 registration and enrolment centres in the state, with one in each of the 27 Local Government Areas, our head office in Dutse and two special in Kazaure and Hadejia towns,” he said.

"The registration is free, except modifications in signatures, enrolment errors and date of birth, which should be paid through bank remittances, not cash,’’ he added.

The coordinator also urged stakeholders to assist in opening more centres in their communities to speed up the exercise.

News Agency Of Nigeria

