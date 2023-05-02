Nigeria’s envoy hosts Defence College delegation in Cuba

The 31st course participants, on a visit to the country from April 24 to April 29, engaged in various activities, including visits to military installations and academic presentations/discussions with experts on health services, among others

A statement from the Embassy of Nigeria in Havana made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York on Monday indicated that the dinner was attended by Nigerian professionals living in the country.

The reception was also attended by embassy officials, Nigerian Medical Students in Cuba and other visiting Nigerian-American dignitaries such as Dr Oluyemi Badero, a cardiologist and nephrologist as well as the President of the Nigerian American Business Forum (NABF), Dr Kenneth Shohola.

The reception provided the opportunity for the visiting delegation, which was on a study tour of Cuba to interact with the embassy officials, the Nigerian Medical Students, and other guests in attendance.

Okoyen praised the participants and expressed satisfaction with the quality of engagement put in by the delegation during the visit in Cuba.

The envoy who emphasised the importance of the visit, said it could deepen the relationship between Nigeria and Cuba in the health, defence, and security sectors.

The Deputy Commandant of the college, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, expressed gratitude on behalf of the college and course participants to Okoyen and his team for the warm reception and hospitality.

He described the visit as very successful and commended Okoyen for their excellent organisation and the high quality of maintenance culture at the residence of the ambassador.

Earlier on arrival in Havana, the course participants, led by Brig.-Gen. Oluwafemi Williams, paid a courtesy visit on Okoyen during which they discussed issues concerning the importance of the visit and the expected outcomes.

The leader of the team explained that Cuba was chosen as the destination for this year’s study tour due to its expertise and strength in health service sector.

Commodore Sunday Yahaya, the team Coordinator in his introduction stated that the course participants were made up of senior military officers, including some foreign course participants from Liberia, Benin and Gambia and other government officials.

The course participants in return received a briefing on the relationship between Nigeria and Cuba from the ambassador.