The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria’s envoy hosts Defence College delegation in Cuba

News Agency Of Nigeria

The envoy who emphasised the importance of the visit, said it could deepen the relationship between Nigeria and Cuba in the health, defence, and security sectors.

Amb. Benaoyagha Okoyen, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Cuba poses in the middle of the front row with course 31st participants of the Nigerian Defence College after a reception dinner organised in their honour in Havana, Cuba.
Amb. Benaoyagha Okoyen, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Cuba poses in the middle of the front row with course 31st participants of the Nigerian Defence College after a reception dinner organised in their honour in Havana, Cuba.

Recommended articles

The 31st course participants, on a visit to the country from April 24 to April 29, engaged in various activities, including visits to military installations and academic presentations/discussions with experts on health services, among others

A statement from the Embassy of Nigeria in Havana made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York on Monday indicated that the dinner was attended by Nigerian professionals living in the country.

The reception was also attended by embassy officials, Nigerian Medical Students in Cuba and other visiting Nigerian-American dignitaries such as Dr Oluyemi Badero, a cardiologist and nephrologist as well as the President of the Nigerian American Business Forum (NABF), Dr Kenneth Shohola.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reception provided the opportunity for the visiting delegation, which was on a study tour of Cuba to interact with the embassy officials, the Nigerian Medical Students, and other guests in attendance.

Okoyen praised the participants and expressed satisfaction with the quality of engagement put in by the delegation during the visit in Cuba.

The envoy who emphasised the importance of the visit, said it could deepen the relationship between Nigeria and Cuba in the health, defence, and security sectors.

The Deputy Commandant of the college, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, expressed gratitude on behalf of the college and course participants to Okoyen and his team for the warm reception and hospitality.

He described the visit as very successful and commended Okoyen for their excellent organisation and the high quality of maintenance culture at the residence of the ambassador.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on arrival in Havana, the course participants, led by Brig.-Gen. Oluwafemi Williams, paid a courtesy visit on Okoyen during which they discussed issues concerning the importance of the visit and the expected outcomes.

The leader of the team explained that Cuba was chosen as the destination for this year’s study tour due to its expertise and strength in health service sector.

Commodore Sunday Yahaya, the team Coordinator in his introduction stated that the course participants were made up of senior military officers, including some foreign course participants from Liberia, Benin and Gambia and other government officials.

The course participants in return received a briefing on the relationship between Nigeria and Cuba from the ambassador.

The team departed for Zimbabwe on April 29 in continuation of the study tour.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

FG plans to recommend ‘African forum of Regulators’ for upstream operations

FG plans to recommend ‘African forum of Regulators’ for upstream operations

Nigeria’s envoy hosts Defence College delegation in Cuba

Nigeria’s envoy hosts Defence College delegation in Cuba

Arewa community condemns call for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

Arewa community condemns call for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

Iwuanyanwu’s emergence good omen for Igboland, says Ohanaeze Youth Wing

Iwuanyanwu’s emergence good omen for Igboland, says Ohanaeze Youth Wing

Uzodimma commits to welfare of Imo workers, pensioners

Uzodimma commits to welfare of Imo workers, pensioners

Shun party affiliations, work to enthrone better country, group tells Nigerians

Shun party affiliations, work to enthrone better country, group tells Nigerians

Ngige discloses monthly salary

Ngige discloses monthly salary

NEMA warns Kwarans about serious flood threat starting in August

NEMA warns Kwarans about serious flood threat starting in August

Pulse Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja