Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale

Sharing photos from the graduation ceremony on his social media platforms on Tuesday, Makide said Tobi's hard work has paid off and wished her all the best on her new chapter in life.

In a lighthearted manner, the Governor also expressed relief that he now has one less school fee to worry about.

"Congratulations, my darling Tobi on your graduation from Yale University yesterday. Your hard work and diligence paid off. Wishing you all the best as you embark on a new chapter of your life and I'm also glad that I have one less school fees to pay," he captioned the post on X and Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Makinde signs monumental deal with Shell to build gas distribution network in Oyo

Pulse Nigeria

Nigerians question Makinde

Meanwhile, taking to the comment sections of the post on the two platforms, some Nigerians wondered why the Governor opted to send his daughter to a private Ivy League university, neglecting the schools in his state.

The critics pointed to tertiary institutions in Oyo State, including the University of Ibadan (UI), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), and The Polytechnic, Ibadan as options the governor could have chosen.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some Nigerians saw things the other way and defended Makinde's choice.

They insisted that the Governor is within his right to choose his preferred school for his children, making reference to his net worth before politics.

Pulse Nigeria

Below are the mixed reactions from Nigerians;

ADVERTISEMENT

Those against Makinde

Eku orire sir but what happened to UI ?? - @phayedarh

Tobi wey no fit go Lautech anyways, congratulations Tobi - @Lhawboy

UI and other institutions are too low for our political office holders and we expected them to take our public institutions seriously. Congratulations anyway - @oluwatayofem

Some people can't graduate from lautech cuz of tution fee buh GGS anyways - @TEIDISAMUEL12

The audacity you Nigerian politicians posts pictures of your kids graduating in foreign universities is very surprising how the citizens let you go easily - @emekene

Many other children are working too, as well as diligent in working but unfortunately, you politicians destroy the future of masses in respect of your own children. How aren't you raising them for the untutored children of the masses to be .... I hope u understand - @oladdytwo2

So nah poor man pikin dey go UI with ASUU wahala - @IUnetebukane

What happened to Ibadan Poly? Na Yale lohun lohun!!!! It’s okay oo - @leespanyol

He knows Oyo state schools are bad. That's why his children won't school there - @tope_femi

Those for Makinde