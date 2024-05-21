Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale
Nigerians are questioning Governor Makinde after he celebrated his daughter's graduation from Yale University in the U.S.
Sharing photos from the graduation ceremony on his social media platforms on Tuesday, Makide said Tobi's hard work has paid off and wished her all the best on her new chapter in life.
In a lighthearted manner, the Governor also expressed relief that he now has one less school fee to worry about.
"Congratulations, my darling Tobi on your graduation from Yale University yesterday. Your hard work and diligence paid off. Wishing you all the best as you embark on a new chapter of your life and I'm also glad that I have one less school fees to pay," he captioned the post on X and Instagram.
Nigerians question Makinde
Meanwhile, taking to the comment sections of the post on the two platforms, some Nigerians wondered why the Governor opted to send his daughter to a private Ivy League university, neglecting the schools in his state.
The critics pointed to tertiary institutions in Oyo State, including the University of Ibadan (UI), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), and The Polytechnic, Ibadan as options the governor could have chosen.
However, some Nigerians saw things the other way and defended Makinde's choice.
They insisted that the Governor is within his right to choose his preferred school for his children, making reference to his net worth before politics.
Below are the mixed reactions from Nigerians;
Those against Makinde
- Eku orire sir but what happened to UI ?? - @phayedarh
- Tobi wey no fit go Lautech anyways, congratulations Tobi - @Lhawboy
- UI and other institutions are too low for our political office holders and we expected them to take our public institutions seriously. Congratulations anyway - @oluwatayofem
- Some people can't graduate from lautech cuz of tution fee buh GGS anyways - @TEIDISAMUEL12
- The audacity you Nigerian politicians posts pictures of your kids graduating in foreign universities is very surprising how the citizens let you go easily - @emekene
- Many other children are working too, as well as diligent in working but unfortunately, you politicians destroy the future of masses in respect of your own children. How aren't you raising them for the untutored children of the masses to be .... I hope u understand - @oladdytwo2
- So nah poor man pikin dey go UI with ASUU wahala - @IUnetebukane
- What happened to Ibadan Poly? Na Yale lohun lohun!!!! It’s okay oo - @leespanyol
- He knows Oyo state schools are bad. That's why his children won't school there - @tope_femi
Those for Makinde
- Congrats to her sir , I smile when I read you guys comment , work and pray so you give your children the best your parent could not afford for you , if you are the GOV you will also do the same,what is the benefit of you working when you can't give your children the best. - @BensonOlami
- Makinde was already a billionaire before he became a governor, he can afford to send his kids to any overseas school without touching the government money. - @DanielAbio88499
- Congratulations. Everyone saying what happened to UI, LAUTECH bla bla bla.. if you're financially stable and e reach your turn, send your own kids there.. - @tehmetaryor
- For those comments saying, she should go to Ibadan poly, try reading about people, use your brains please. We are tired of using our brains to inform you guys. Google this... Seyi Makinde’s networth before politics. Nothing irks me than people who do not use their brains. Olorun. If you can’t think now, how do you use it during elections? You just jump into conclusions without checking the history of people. Nigerians why?????? And please I am proudly APC but I just hate ignorance. How do we help you read? How? Especially the young people. Why are you people like this now? E de shanu wa now ehn? - findtitilayoobileye.
