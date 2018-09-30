news

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday, September 30, 2018, held a world press conference at Alausa, Ikeja, where he highlighted his achievements and his desire to run for a second term, among many other issues.

As expected, there were journalists and supporters of the Lagos state Governor present.

During the question and answer, segment, the publisher of Ovation, Dele Momodu asked Governor Ambode some questions which he refused to answer.

Here are the 4 questions Dele Momodu asked the Gov

1. It is obvious that all is not well between you and your Godfather. Do you think you have exhausted every means of appealing to him?

2. Is it true that the presidency has endorsed your opponent, Jide Sanwo-Olu?

3. If you go ahead with the election and somehow, you are not able to make it, what are the alternatives available to you?

4. Do you think the plan to impeach you is already in the works?

4b. It looks like this is an all-time war. Are you ready to fight all the way?

The Lagos Governor, in his response, said: ” …The Kind of questions you have asked, I am not willing to answer them.”

Listen to Ambode's response in the video below:

Social media has been agog following the Governor’s refusal to answer the questions.

Here are several reactions from some Twitter users.

