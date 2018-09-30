Social media has been agog following the Governor’s refusal to answer the questions.
As expected, there were journalists and supporters of the Lagos state Governor present.
During the question and answer, segment, the publisher of Ovation, Dele Momodu asked Governor Ambode some questions which he refused to answer.
1. It is obvious that all is not well between you and your Godfather. Do you think you have exhausted every means of appealing to him?
2. Is it true that the presidency has endorsed your opponent, Jide Sanwo-Olu?
3. If you go ahead with the election and somehow, you are not able to make it, what are the alternatives available to you?
4. Do you think the plan to impeach you is already in the works?
4b. It looks like this is an all-time war. Are you ready to fight all the way?
The Lagos Governor, in his response, said: ” …The Kind of questions you have asked, I am not willing to answer them.”
Social media has been agog following the Governor’s refusal to answer the questions.
ALSO READ: Tinubu threatens to impeach Ambode if he does not step down
Meanwhile, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has warned against denying Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode a second term ticket.