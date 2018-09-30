news

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has warned against denying Lagos s ate Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode a second term ticket.

According to SaharaReporters, Osinbajo said this at the Governors Advisory Council (GAC) meeting which held on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

The Vice-President also called on leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos not to go against the will of the masses.

Osinbajo said that there is no reason to justify their call for Ambode to step-down, adding that they should not put their personal interests above that of the people.

A close source who spoke to the news platform, said “Yes, the Vice President attended the GAC Meeting that took place today and told the gathering that he had been sent in by the President for the second time to come and appeal to Asiwaju (Tinubu) particularly realizing that they should stick to their best chances in Lagos for the 2019 elections.

“The Vice President actually looked at them (the GAC members) straight in the face and told them ‘you Assembly members here, you have endorsed Ambode before; GAC members, you have endorsed Ambode before; You Femi Gbajabiamila, you brought all your House of Reps members to endorse Ambode; the whole world know that you have endorsed Ambode and all of a sudden, what shall we tell the world now that Ambode has done wrong all of a sudden after all the endorsements that you have made to warrant your current position?

“The VP queried them further that will it be enough to tell the whole world that it is for our own selfish interest that we are saying that we are not going to endorse Ambode? Is it because Ambode has not performed? Ambode has performed and everybody knows that he has performed."