The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since the beginning of the outbreak in February, more than 893,590 samples had been tested by NCDC, out of which 78,790 were returned positive.

The public health agency said that the country sadly recorded six additional deaths in the last 24 hours, explaining that 180 patients were discharged from isolation centers across the country, after recovering from the infection.

The NCDC said that the new infections were reported from 14 states and and the Federal Capital Territory, in the last 24 hours, with the breaking showing the Federal Capital Territory leading with 79 infections, while Lagos occupied the second spot with 59 infections, while Kaduna, Katsina and Nasarawa had 56, 37 and 30 respectively.

Others states on the list were; Kano-25, Edo-18, Gombe-14, Kebbi-12, Akwa Ibom-7, Rivers-7, Sokoto-7, Abia-3, Ogun-1 and Cross River -1.

The agency said that the multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

NCDC noted that till date, 78,790 cases had been confirmed, 68,483 cases had been discharged and 1,227 deaths recorded across the country.