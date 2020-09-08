155 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were recorded across Nigeria on Monday, September 7, 2020.

The update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that a total of 55,160 cases have been recorded since February.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 42, followed by Plateau with 25, Rivers with 16, Ebonyi with 10, and nine each in Abia, Ogun, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Other states that recorded new cases are Osun (7), Katsina (6), Kaduna (6), Ekiti (4), Taraba (4), Edo (3), Anambra (2), Akwa Ibom (2), and Kano (1).

218 patients who have recovered from the novel disease were discharged on Monday, raising the total number of recoveries since March to 43,231.

Four new coronavirus-related fatalities also raised the death toll to 1,061.

Even though Nigeria has consistently recorded a dip in number of new infections for weeks, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has expressed concerns it's mainly because state governments have significantly slowed down testing.