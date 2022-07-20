RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria extradites citizen wanted by FBI for $3.5m wire fraud

Authors:

Ima Elijah

A Nigerian, Fatade Idowu Olamilekan has been extradited to the United States for wire fraud.

He was wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for allegedly stealing over $3.5million worth of equipment.

The citizen is accused of impersonating various cities and academic institutions in America.

Olamilekan’s extradition was locally coordinated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It followed a notice from the FBI office in New York, through the U.S. Legal Attache.

Olamilekan was indicted by a grand jury in the Southern District of New York for “wire fraud, interstate transportation of stolen property and identity theft”.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren recalled that he was arrested by operatives on September 30, 2021.

The agency commenced his extradition trial in November 2021 before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

“On May 1, 2022, the judge granted the request to extradite the suspect to the United States to answer the criminal charges against him.

“Upon his arrival in the United States, the suspect is billed to appear before a United States District Court”, Uwujaren said.

Ima Elijah

