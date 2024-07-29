ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria Customs Service hunts for attackers who killed officer in Kebbi

Umar was killed by unknown armed men on Thursday, July 25, in Koko-Besse Local Government Area of the state. The Spokesperson of the command, SC Mohammed Tajuddeen-Salisu, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

"With deep regret, we announce a distressing incident that occurred at our Koko-Besse patrol base on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at approximately 9 am.

"A group of hoodlums attacked the patrol base, destroying properties and targeting our officers in a contest to the recent boost to anti-smuggling activities in the area.

"The armed men after causing mayhem to the base trailed and attacked two of our officers, one was shot and the other abducted.

"Unfortunately, Assistant Superintendent of Customs, Dabo Umar, lost his life, while Superintendent of Customs Babagana Abba-Kabiru was abducted and a hefty ransom was demanded for his release,” he said.

Tajuddeen-Salisu added that the deceased officer’s body was retrieved and conveyed to Kaduna for burial according to Islamic rites.

"The command has launched manhunt for the killers and abductors of the officers,” he added.

Tajuddeen-Salisu, quoted the Customs Area Controller, Iheanacho Ernest-Ojike commiserating with the family of the deceased and praying for the release of the abducted.

"The controller has sent a delegation from the command and prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” he prayed.

He urged the public to provide credible information that might lead to the safe return of the abducted officer, adding that other relevant security services were also involved in the matter.

"We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the affected officers and the deceased,” the PRO stated.

