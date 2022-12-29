New naira notes: Extend deadline to June 31, Senate to CBN

The upper chamber’s resolution was a continuation of a point of order raised by Senator Mohammed Ndume (APC-Borno) during Wednesday’s, December 28, 2022, plenary.

The call for extension of withdrawal date: Raising Orders 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Rule, Ndume insisted that the call for an extension of the date should be considered a matter of urgent national importance in a bid to forestall imminent hardship on Nigerians.

According to Ndume: “It’s expected that many Nigerian businesses will start to get rid of the old notes as soon as banks start paying redesigned notes to customers.”

He added, “the withdrawal of old [naira] notes from circulation if not extended beyond January 31, many Nigerians will be thrown into hardship and to avoid the repeat of 1984 experience withdrawal of old [naira] notes.”

Supporting the motion: Backing Ndume, Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP-Kebbi) said it was true that in rural areas, people weren’t even aware that there was going to be a currency change.

Aliero said, “So this motion is very apt and timely. If we insist on the date [January 31] given by CBN, it’ll cause a lot of hardship for our rural dwellers.”

What you should remember: Recall that CBN had, on October 26, announced plans to redesign 200, 500, and 1,000 naira notes.