ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

New naira notes: Extend deadline to June 31, Senate to CBN

Ima Elijah

It’s expected that many Nigerian businesses will start to get rid of the old notes as soon as banks start paying redesigned notes to customers.

New Naira Notes
New Naira Notes

The Senate has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately extend the withdrawal date of old currency notes from January 31, 2023, to June 31, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The upper chamber’s resolution was a continuation of a point of order raised by Senator Mohammed Ndume (APC-Borno) during Wednesday’s, December 28, 2022, plenary.

The call for extension of withdrawal date: Raising Orders 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Rule, Ndume insisted that the call for an extension of the date should be considered a matter of urgent national importance in a bid to forestall imminent hardship on Nigerians.

According to Ndume: It’s expected that many Nigerian businesses will start to get rid of the old notes as soon as banks start paying redesigned notes to customers.

He added, “the withdrawal of old [naira] notes from circulation if not extended beyond January 31, many Nigerians will be thrown into hardship and to avoid the repeat of 1984 experience withdrawal of old [naira] notes.”

Supporting the motion: Backing Ndume, Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP-Kebbi) said it was true that in rural areas, people weren’t even aware that there was going to be a currency change.

Aliero said, “So this motion is very apt and timely. If we insist on the date [January 31] given by CBN, it’ll cause a lot of hardship for our rural dwellers.”

What you should remember: Recall that CBN had, on October 26, announced plans to redesign 200, 500, and 1,000 naira notes.

After the announcement by the CBN, President Muhammadu Buhari revealed the redesigned naira notes to the general public.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-govs/deputies can go with official vehicles when they retire – Osun Speaker

Ex-govs/deputies can go with official vehicles when they retire – Osun Speaker

New naira notes: Extend deadline to June 31, Senate to CBN

New naira notes: Extend deadline to June 31, Senate to CBN

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

Tinubu or Obi: Who will G5 Governors endorse? [Editor's Comment]

Tinubu or Obi: Who will G5 Governors endorse? [Editor's Comment]

Gov. Masari signs over N289.6bn budget for 2023 fiscal year

Gov. Masari signs over N289.6bn budget for 2023 fiscal year

2023: INEC poised to conduct freest, fairest election in Africa – Okoye

2023: INEC poised to conduct freest, fairest election in Africa – Okoye

2023: Support PDP to end hardship, Okowa urges Nigerians

2023: Support PDP to end hardship, Okowa urges Nigerians

Obiozor Ohanaeze President-General passes on — Uzodimma

Obiozor Ohanaeze President-General passes on — Uzodimma

Tambuwal, others receive PDP flags for 2023 elections

Tambuwal, others receive PDP flags for 2023 elections

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the US, Israel and Cyprus, Prof. George Obiozor, has been announced as the new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide. [cyboknews]

Ohanaeze President, Obiozor dead, cause of death revealed