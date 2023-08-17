ADVERTISEMENT
New ministers will be sworn in on Monday

Bayo Wahab

The President assigned portfolios to the ministerial nominees 10 days after the senate had cleared them for appointment.

President Bola Tinubu's ministers will be sworn in nest week Monday. [Channels TV]
President Bola Tinubu's ministers will be sworn in nest week Monday. [Channels TV]

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.



In the statement signed by Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Akume said, “Honourable Ministers to be sworn-in are expected to come with two guests each. All Honourable Ministers and invited guests are to be seated by 9:00am,”

Recall that in July, the President sent a list of 48 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation but the lawmakers cleared 45, with the remaining three including former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai still awaiting the lawmakers’ confirmation.

However, it appears El-Rufai will no longer serve as a member of Tinubu's cabinet because the ministry he’s expected to oversee has now been assigned to Bayo Adelabu from Oyo State.

During his screening, El-Rufai hinted that the President wanted him to supervise the Ministry of Power.

But following his screening, the Senate delayed the confirmation of his appointment citing security clearance.

After this development, El-Rufai suggested another ministerial nominee from Kaduna to the President.

Currently, the former Governor of Kaduna State is out of the country to further his education and from all indications, he appears to have given up the plan to serve as a minister of power under President Tinubu.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng





