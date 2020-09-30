The commission’s suspension order of the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2020 signed by Prof James Momoh, NERC’s Chairman was released on its web site on Wednesday.

NERC suspension followed a joint communique issued by the Federal Government and the labour unions.

The Federal Government agreed that the recent review in electricity tariffs would be suspended by the commission for a period of 14 days to further consultations and finalisation of negotiations between the parties.

Honourable Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman. [Twitter/@EngrSMamman]

The order by NERC said that from Sept 28 to Oct 11 the DisCos must revert all charges to the tariff existing as of Aug 31.

This means that for the next two weeks, electricity consumers having power above 12 hours who were affected by the over 100 per cent tariff hike would revert to their old charges.

It said as empowered by Section 33 of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, EPSRA 2005, the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman can issue such directive to NERC.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Mamman were among the team that met with the labour unions.