The Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume has said that he checked dictionary for the definition of “senate” before the 8th senate was dissolved on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Explaining why he looked up the meaning of the work in the dictionary, Ndume said, “Yesterday, I took a dictionary to look at the definition of senate. Those who are not coming back will still be called senators. Those who are coming back would also be called senators. I don’t understand why but we all know there is no ex-senator,” Ndume said.

“A senator is a senator for life. There is a reason for that and we must comport ourselves as such. Throughout the four years that we have been together, I have never consciously taken on anybody. We started together; we were doing fine. We had issues but I believe that it’s part of the learning process.

“I know that eighth senate has done a lot. But, because there is so much work, we expect that there will be so much mistake. I don’t take things personally but, if there’s any way I’ve offended any of you, my colleagues, I beg forgiveness. I also forgive those who wronged me, even Dino.”

The senator however urged his colleagues to do their job and everything they can to nurture democracy.

“The only difference between military tyranny and democracy is the legislature. We must do everything possible in order to nurture our democracy. I hope that the ninth senate would learn from the eighth,”

“We have the job to do. Our people have the confidence in us and that is why they elected us as senate. This institution is very important. There is neither PDP nor APC senate. There’s only Nigerian senate and let it remain so.”

Recall that Ndume is also contesting for the position of the Senate President and he is challenging Ahmed Lawan who enjoys the support of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).