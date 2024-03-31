NDLEA seizes consignment of psychoactive substances hidden in noodles in Bayelsa

Femi Babafemi, spokesman of the agency, stated in Abuja on Sunday that two of the three men were arrested at Swali Jetty, Yenagoa, on March 27.

He added that psychoactive drugs recovered from them were 73.425kg of codeine, molly, tramadol and diazepam.

“The third suspect was nabbed at Amasoma, Yenagoa in a follow-up operation. The drugs were concealed in jumbo sacks and conveyed to Swali Jetty in a tricycle,’’ he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDLEA also arrested two suspects at Orile Imo, Ogun, on March, 29 and they had 137 blocks of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp weighing 71kg.

Babafemi stated also that in Taraba, NDLEA recovered 39,980 pills of tramadol from a 33-year-old suspect in Lankaviri village, while its operatives arrested a 29-year-old man in Wukari on March 28 with 131kg of Indian hemp.

“In Abia, NDLEA operatives arrested a 28-year-old man on Friday, March 29 at Akara Ahuba, in Isuikwuato Local Government Area.