NDLEA intercepts large consignment of Loud concealed in loudspeakers at Lagos airport

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the drugs were concealed in giant loudspeakers tucked in a consolidated cargo imported from New York, United States of America.

He said the giant wooden boxes dressed as sound speakers were seized by NDLEA officers at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) import shed of the Lagos airport,

According to him, when it was opened, the sound boxes were stuffed with 60 bags of the expensive but highly sought-after psychoactive substance, Loud, weighing 33.5 kilograms.

“At least, three suspects: a freight agent Akeem Afeez; logistics company manager Babalola Ayodeji and the receiver of the consignment Taiwo Olusegun have been arrested.

“They were intercepted in follow-up operations between Thursday, Feb. 15 and Friday, Feb. 16. Afeez was arrested at the airport and Ayodeji was nabbed at his office on Allen Avenue Ikeja.

“Taiwo traced to his residence at 13 Ayo Babatunde Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, where he was picked up on Friday, Feb. 16,“ he said.

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.- Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of the MMIA, for their outstanding feats in the past week.

