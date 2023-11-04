NDLEA arrests 2 over possession of illegal firearm

Peter Onche-Odaudu, Nasarawa State Commander of the agency made this known during a news conference in Lafia on Friday.

According to Onche-Odaudu, operatives from the Keffi Area Command of the agency on motorised patrol on Keffi-Nasarawa Road on Oct. 28, 2023, stopped a commercial vehicle on routine stop and search.

“During the search, the two suspects, Abdulrahman Sani, aged 20 and Ibrahim Usman, aged 20, were arrested while on their way to Nasarawa-Toto.

“They were found to be in possession of a locally made pistol and one cartridge, concealed in a black polythene bag,” he said.

Onche-Odaudu said that the suspects claimed that the firearm was given to them by one Sani at Tashan Yaro in Katsina State to deliver to a certain Babangida in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

He said that the suspects were informed that the said Babangida was to give them the sum of N200,000, to be shared between them.

“They acknowledged that they were aware that the firearm in their possession is illegal,” he said.

The state commander said that the suspects would be transferred to the police for further investigation and necessary action.

Onche-Odaudu pointed out that the agency had a good history of collaboration with other security agencies and has not been found wanting in fulfilling its obligations in that regard.