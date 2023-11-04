ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Navy nabs 5 suspects, impounds wooden boat, 18 bags of rice

News Agency Of Nigeria

He warned criminal elements that Nigerian waters and the coastal areas were not safe for illegal activities.

Navy nabs 5 suspects, impounds wooden boat, 18 bags of rice [Punch]
Navy nabs 5 suspects, impounds wooden boat, 18 bags of rice [Punch]

Recommended articles

The Commanding Officer (FOB) Capt. Uche Aneke, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibaka when he handed over the suspects and bags of rice to the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in Ibaka on Friday.

Aneke noted that the suspects were arrested around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday.

He said the Nigerian Navy (FOB), Ibaka received intelligence regarding suspected smuggling activities within the area of operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aneke explained that the intelligence indicated that a boat was conveying some foreign parboiled rice suspected to have been smuggled from Cameroon to Nigeria and transiting within the waters under FOB, Ibaka Area of Operation.

“Yesterday, we were able to intercept a wooden boat carrying 18 bags of parboiled rice that are contraband items and they were concealed under 600 baskets of Tomatoes.

“Today, we are handing them to Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for further investigation and prosecution.

“Under the current leadership of Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, criminal activities will not be tolerated on Nigerian waters.

“We will continue to frustrate their efforts,” Aneke said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged officers and ratings to continue to sustain the pressure, to deny any of the criminal individuals or groups further freedom of action, for our national development to continue to be sustained on Nigerian waters.

Aneke said, “FOB Ibaka under Eastern Naval Command will continue to detect you with our advanced surveillance equipment, apprehend you, and ensure your arrest and prosecution”.

He warned criminal elements that Nigerian waters and the coastal areas were not safe for illegal activities.

Handing over the suspects and contraband to NCS, Superintendent of Customs, Kikems Danbana, thanked the Nigerian Navy, especially FOB, Ibaka for the synergy going on between the Navy and Joint Boarder Patrol Team Sector 1.

“We wish that the synergy will continue in due time,” Danbana said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the suspects and the contraband would be taken to Calabar for further action.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 NSCDC officers feared killed in Rivers

4 NSCDC officers feared killed in Rivers

Navy nabs 5 suspects, impounds wooden boat, 18 bags of rice

Navy nabs 5 suspects, impounds wooden boat, 18 bags of rice

Fit soldiers guarantee a secured nation – Military Commander

Fit soldiers guarantee a secured nation – Military Commander

Lagos govt inaugurates ultra-modern students union building

Lagos govt inaugurates ultra-modern students union building

Niger Delta leaders visit Wike, urge amicable resolution of Rivers crisis

Niger Delta leaders visit Wike, urge amicable resolution of Rivers crisis

I'm in good spirit - Power Minister speaks after surviving plane mishap

I'm in good spirit - Power Minister speaks after surviving plane mishap

I'd rather sack you than lose my job, Keyamo warns CEOs of aviation agencies

I'd rather sack you than lose my job, Keyamo warns CEOs of aviation agencies

Political class created insecurity in Nigeria - Buratai

Political class created insecurity in Nigeria - Buratai

Lagos cancels 50% discount on BRT, Blue Rail, other public transport

Lagos cancels 50% discount on BRT, Blue Rail, other public transport

Pulse Sports

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume