NARD ends 5-day strike at ABUTH after management agrees to address issues

Dr Ashiru Mikail, Vice-President of the association, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Zaria that the strike was suspended on Monday evening. He said that the resident doctors had resumed work at 8 am on Tuesday.

According to him, the strike was suspended following a marathon meeting between the association and the management of ABUTH.

“There was a serious commitment from the part of the management to address the demands of the association; the management had pledged to stop percentage salary payments to our members.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The meeting had also charted robust initiatives to curtail further industrial disharmony between the association and ABUTH management,” he said.