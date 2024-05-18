ADVERTISEMENT
My performance in FCT shows I'm not distracted by Rivers crisis - Wike

Nurudeen Shotayo

Wike and his successor, Fubara have been at loggerheads over the control of Rivers' political affairs.

President Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike [Ripples Nigeria]
It's no longer news that the minister is currently locked in a political tussle with his successor in Rivers, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The two former political allies turned bitter rivals less than six months after Fubara rode on Wike's back to win the governorship election in March 2023.

Their feud has sparked tension in the oil-rich state as lawmakers loyal to the former governor have been restrained by the court from parading themselves as members of the Rivers House of Assembly.

Some commissioners believed to be Wike's loyalists have also resigned from Governor Fubara's cabinet as the two camps engage in a heated media exchange.

The minister recently described the decision to support the governor to win the election as a mistake that will be corrected.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers
Meanwhile, speaking during an inspection tour of some projects in the FCT on Friday, Wike said he would not allow himself to be distracted by political detractors from his home state.

He stressed that his mandate as FCT Minister was to deliver dividends of democracy to residents in the nation’s capital.

”I am not distracted. If am distracted you won’t see this performance here. I focus on my work. I am not interested, I am the Minister of FCT, work is going on. If am distracted how will these works be progressing? I am not even thinking about it at all,” he said.

Nyesom Wike [NAN]
The minister expressed his satisfaction with all the road projects inspected, commending the contractors for sticking to the timeline for delivery.

ALSO READ: Wike loses more ground as Odili pronounces Fubara political leader of Rivers

“This is the final inspection as regards the preparedness for the inauguration of various projects.

“From what we have seen, we believe we are ready for the commissioning from the 27th of May and will end June 6th. Is going to be a nine-day long event.

”So, we are happy, and contractors are meeting up, and all the promises they made, they are have been fulfilled and we have also fulfilled our own part to make sure that we have cash backup. None of them is complaining in terms of cash,” Wike said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

