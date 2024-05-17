My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

The Governor disclosed this during the inauguration of Emohua/Kalabari Tema Junction Road in Rivers on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Fubara has been locked in a supremacy battle with his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

However, the political feud between the duo seems to have eclipsed the programmes being implemented by the Fubara administration, as explained by the Governor.

Fubara says he's been busy in Rivers

Reeling out the details of the road project, Fubara said it is “for those who said that we have not been doing anything to know that we have been doing a lot silently, not with noise or media exaggeration.

Wike and Fubara

“Let me assure our people, as I have said before, this government is a government that is focused, this government is a government that wants the forgotten people to feel the impact of governance.”

He said the total cost of the project is ₦21.2 billion of which the Wike administration committed ₦6 billion while he completed the balance of ₦15.2 billion.

He said he can boldly claim that the project was delivered by his administration as 70% of the job was done during his tenure.

Fubara cautioned that his administration's success should not be credited to another administration as government is a continuous process.