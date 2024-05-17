ADVERTISEMENT
My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

Nurudeen Shotayo

Fubara reassured the Rivers people that his government is focused on bringing development to the state.

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

The Governor disclosed this during the inauguration of Emohua/Kalabari Tema Junction Road in Rivers on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Fubara has been locked in a supremacy battle with his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

However, the political feud between the duo seems to have eclipsed the programmes being implemented by the Fubara administration, as explained by the Governor.

Reeling out the details of the road project, Fubara said it is “for those who said that we have not been doing anything to know that we have been doing a lot silently, not with noise or media exaggeration.

Siminlayi Fubara and Nyesom Ezenwo Wike [Facebook] Wike and Fubara Pulse Nigeria

Fubara vows to end era of fiscal recklessness in Rivers

“Let me assure our people, as I have said before, this government is a government that is focused, this government is a government that wants the forgotten people to feel the impact of governance.

He said the total cost of the project is ₦21.2 billion of which the Wike administration committed ₦6 billion while he completed the balance of ₦15.2 billion.

He said he can boldly claim that the project was delivered by his administration as 70% of the job was done during his tenure.

Fubara cautioned that his administration's success should not be credited to another administration as government is a continuous process.

The Governor reassured the Rivers people that his government is focused on bringing development to the state without entertaining sycophants.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

