More than 2 million registered voters will participate in Ondo guber poll - INEC

Oluwatoyin Babalola, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, made the disclosure on Saturday in Akure while addressing newsmen on the level of the commission’s preparedness for the governorship election.

Babalola said that 1.034 million males (50.36 per cent), and 1.019 million females (49.64 per cent) were registered for the election.

She said that only 726,944 (35.41 per cent) were youth, and 721,982 (35.17 per cent) were middle age.

She said that the commission had concluded arrangements for a free and fair process.

“INEC has concluded the continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which saw a significant increase in registered voters across the state.

“After the successful conclusion of the exercise, 58,708 new voters were registered. In addition, 3,132 voters transferred their registration into Ondo State while 123 voters transferred their registration out of Ondo State.

”The harmonised total number of new registered voters with the old registered voters is now 2.053 million.

“So, it is well established that the registration exercise was inclusive, transparent, and accessible to all eligible citizens, including marginalised groups such as women, youth, and persons with Disabilities ( PWDs),” she said.

Babalola said that the commission would soon commence the distribution of PVCs, urging all registered voters in the previous registration exercise who are yet to collect their PVCs to do so.

She said that the commission would simplify the collection process and establish PVC collection centres in all Registration Areas (RA) and the Local Government Areas for ease of access.

The REC said that a large percentage of the non-sensitive election materials required for the election had been received and deployed to the 18 Local Government offices.

According to her, the commission is working with the relevant security agencies and stakeholders to ensure safe storage and timely distribution of the materials on the eve of the election.

Babalola, who explained that the commission had taken custody of sufficient numbers of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), said that it would be deployed in all 3,933 polling units during the election in the state.

She said that INEC had maintained a cordial relationship with political parties, civil society Organisations, and community leaders to ensure a peaceful and credible election.

“let me reiterate that INEC is fully committed to conducting a credible, transparent, and inclusive election in Ondo State.

“We call on the good people of Ondo State to come out en masse on election day, exercise their franchise peacefully, and contribute to the democratic process.