ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

More than 2 million registered voters will participate in Ondo guber poll - INEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The REC said that a large percentage of the non-sensitive election materials required for the election had been received and deployed to the 18 Local Government offices.

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu
INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

Recommended articles

Oluwatoyin Babalola, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, made the disclosure on Saturday in Akure while addressing newsmen on the level of the commission’s preparedness for the governorship election.

Babalola said that 1.034 million males (50.36 per cent), and 1.019 million females (49.64 per cent) were registered for the election.

She said that only 726,944 (35.41 per cent) were youth, and 721,982 (35.17 per cent) were middle age.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the commission had concluded arrangements for a free and fair process.

“INEC has concluded the continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which saw a significant increase in registered voters across the state.

“After the successful conclusion of the exercise, 58,708 new voters were registered. In addition, 3,132 voters transferred their registration into Ondo State while 123 voters transferred their registration out of Ondo State.

”The harmonised total number of new registered voters with the old registered voters is now 2.053 million.

“So, it is well established that the registration exercise was inclusive, transparent, and accessible to all eligible citizens, including marginalised groups such as women, youth, and persons with Disabilities ( PWDs),” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babalola said that the commission would soon commence the distribution of PVCs, urging all registered voters in the previous registration exercise who are yet to collect their PVCs to do so.

She said that the commission would simplify the collection process and establish PVC collection centres in all Registration Areas (RA) and the Local Government Areas for ease of access.

The REC said that a large percentage of the non-sensitive election materials required for the election had been received and deployed to the 18 Local Government offices.

According to her, the commission is working with the relevant security agencies and stakeholders to ensure safe storage and timely distribution of the materials on the eve of the election.

Babalola, who explained that the commission had taken custody of sufficient numbers of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), said that it would be deployed in all 3,933 polling units during the election in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that INEC had maintained a cordial relationship with political parties, civil society Organisations, and community leaders to ensure a peaceful and credible election.

“let me reiterate that INEC is fully committed to conducting a credible, transparent, and inclusive election in Ondo State.

“We call on the good people of Ondo State to come out en masse on election day, exercise their franchise peacefully, and contribute to the democratic process.

“We encourage all political parties, candidates, and their supporters to respect the rules of engagement and promote a peaceful atmosphere before, during, and after the election,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Minister, Tallen's only son dies in Abuja hospital

Former Minister, Tallen's only son dies in Abuja hospital

More than 2 million registered voters will participate in Ondo guber poll - INEC

More than 2 million registered voters will participate in Ondo guber poll - INEC

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute

Benue LG polls a rape of democracy, PDP senator cries out as APC wins all 23 seats

Benue LG polls a rape of democracy, PDP senator cries out as APC wins all 23 seats

Why we've not started paying corps members ₦77k allowance - NYSC

Why we've not started paying corps members ₦77k allowance - NYSC

Nigeria commences crude oil sales in naira to Dangote, other refineries

Nigeria commences crude oil sales in naira to Dangote, other refineries

APC clinches all 23 LG chairmanship seats in Benue

APC clinches all 23 LG chairmanship seats in Benue

It's irresponsible to neglect Nigerians in prisons abroad, Shehu Sani slams FG

It's irresponsible to neglect Nigerians in prisons abroad, Shehu Sani slams FG

FG committed to producing highly motivated teachers - Tinubu

FG committed to producing highly motivated teachers - Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Make sure Nigeria remains giant of Africa - Tinubu tells Armed Forces

Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook]

Only in Nigeria people still prostrate for politicians who stole money - Ndume

Nigerian Army Troops

Army troops eliminates 8 terrorists, rescues 40 hostages, seizes weapons