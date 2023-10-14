ADVERTISEMENT
Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Coroner magistrate asked the trio of Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Primeboy to appear before it at the next sitting.

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Born Ilerioluwa Aloba, Mohabd died in controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023, leading to calls by many Nigerians for investigations to unravel the cause of his death.

Meanwhile, the Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, summoned the aforementioned trio to appear before the court at the next sitting slated for October 25, 2023.

The purpose of their appearance is to shed more light on the incident and help identify any individuals responsible for the tragic occurrence.

The duo of Naira Marley and Sam Larry were one of the people accused to have played a role in Mohbad's death following some damning video clips that trended online shortly after his passing.

However, police's preliminary findings revealed that the artiste died after an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, administered injections to him for an injury he sustained from a fight with Primeboy.

For its part, the Coroner said the two investigating police officers, Oderinde-Gafar Ajibola and Muhammed Yusuf, both attached to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, have tendered evidence before the court.

In their evidence, the police officers told the Coroner that there was no evidence that Naira Marley and Sam Larry assaulted the late singer. They also said no link was found between the nurse who injected Mohbad and the two artists.

The Coroner has also been informed that the autopsy to establish the actual cause of Mohbad's death was yet to be completed.

The Coroner instructed the officers to ensure the presence in the court of the music artistes at the next adjourned date.

