MACBAN urges FG to clarify compensation for victims of drone attacks in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

They called on the FG to extend the same gesture to the victims of Rukubi drone attack and similar incidences that took place in other states.

The National President of MACBAN, Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. Othman-Ngelzarma appealed to the military to take precaution in discharging its constitutional duties of protecting and ensuring the unity of the country.

He particularly called on the Federal Government to ensure that justice is done for some pastoralists, allegedly killed in Rukubi, Doma Chiefdom, Nasarawa State, on January, 27, 2023. According to him, the victims were allegedly killed as a result of a drone attack by the Nigerian air force.

The victims were offloading their livestock which was retrieved from the Benue livestock guard after paying a fine of 29 million.

“To justify the victim’s innocence, it was on record that they were publicly buried in the presence of the officials of the Nasarawa State, Royal father’s and thousands of sympathises.

“Those killed were bona fide, peace-loving Nigerians, deserving justice like every other citizen.”

He lamented that similar drone strike in Tudun Biri is getting all the attention of not only the Federal Government but even the military accepting responsibility and pledging compensation for the victims.

“The leadership of the Northern Governors forum and that of the federal legislative arm of Government have, in addition to visiting the site, pledged all sorts of assistance.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to extend the same gesture to the victims of Rukubi drone attack and similar incidences that took place in other states.”

“We believe now is the time for the Federal Government to come out with a clear-cut compensation package for victims of such incidents across the nation.”

MACBAN urges FG to clarify compensation for victims of drone attacks in Nigeria



