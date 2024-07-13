Ministers were recently assessed, Tinubu will reshuffle cabinet in few weeks - Bwala

Bwala disclosed this while responding to the recent criticism of the President by Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume.

Ndume, who represents Borno South District in the Senate, had sparked controversy during the week when he alleged that Tinubu had lost touch with reality as some forces had caged him at Aso Rock.

The controversial lawmaker said this while speaking to journalists on insecurity and food crisis bedevilling the country at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

He said Nigerians were angry with Tinubu over his "failure" to address poverty, insecurity, hunger, and other issues that have brought the country to its knees.

Bwala fires back at Ndume

Reacting to the development in a piece titled, ‘Ali Ndume, the rant of an expert in grandstanding’, Bwala lambasted the Borno Senator.

He argued that Ndume was unfit to criticise Tinubu, asking him what he has achieved for his constituents in over two decades that he has been representing them.

“Senator Ali Ndume has continued to show a lack of leadership quality by any standard. He is just a beneficiary of a system that promotes Stockholm syndrome. Otherwise, how could a man with relatively less political value continue to represent people for 21 years, yet enmeshed in endless controversies with little or nothing to show in his Senatorial District?” he said in a piece shared on his X on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Bwala says Tinubu will shuffle the cabinet soon

The lawyer revealed that recently, the assessment of the serving ministers was done and Tinubu would shuffle his cabinet in a couple of weeks.

He said: “Senator Ndume constantly disparages President Tinubu’s administration over his cabinet members. He is quick to forget that many of the so-called cabinet members were brought by people like him, governors and party leaders from across the states of the Federation.

“And Mr. President has repeatedly told whoever cared to listen that he would not run a cabinet that is not prone to reshufflement like Nigerians witnessed under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Only recently, the assessment of the current crop of Ministers was done. And in a couple of days or weeks from now, President Tinubu would unveil a new cabinet reshufflement.