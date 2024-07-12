ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

‘You’ve been caged’ - Ndume suffers backlash over comment against Tinubu

Segun Adeyemi

Senator Ndume's comment against Tinubu has been described as "diminishing and derogatory to the esteemed office of the Executive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

President Bola Tinubu and Senator Ali Ndume.
President Bola Tinubu and Senator Ali Ndume.

Recommended articles

Pulse reports that the Senate Chief Whip called out President Tinubu to 'wake up' and address the security and food crisis bedevilling the country.

The Borno-born lawmaker said President Tinubu is unaware of happenings outside the Villa because some plutocrats have 'caged' and 'fenced him off.'

Senator Ali Ndume, the representative of Borno South Senatorial District, made these remarks while speaking to journalists at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Mass protest looms if food prices keep rising - Lawan

Reacting to this comment, the Progressive Students Movement (PSM) stated that President Bola Tinubu is fully in charge of the affairs of the Villa and not caged as claimed by Senator Ali Ndume.

PSM President Bestman Okereafor, in a statement, described the lawmaker's comment as "diminishing and derogatory to the esteemed office of the Executive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

He encouraged Ndume to suggest transparent solutions to the security problems and other issues affecting the country, particularly in his senatorial district. He also pointed out that Vice President Shettima is from Borno State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Senate Chief Whip was insensitive to the fact that his derogatory remarks about Mr. President are harmful to the ruling APC, a party he also belongs to!”

“We are imploring President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently address the myriad of issues confronting the nation, which include but are not limited to economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, scarcity, and the unregulated sale of PMS, among several others,” he said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Supreme Court verdict on local govt freedom will impact grassroots development

How Supreme Court verdict on local govt freedom will impact grassroots development

‘You’ve been caged’ - Ndume suffers backlash over comment against Tinubu

‘You’ve been caged’ - Ndume suffers backlash over comment against Tinubu

89-yr-old Owolabi Olakulehin to be crowned new Olubadan of Ibadan today

89-yr-old Owolabi Olakulehin to be crowned new Olubadan of Ibadan today

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

10 boats recovered as army arrests 21 suspected oil thieves in Abia

10 boats recovered as army arrests 21 suspected oil thieves in Abia

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

Alimosho most affected as Lagos records 850 emergency incidents in 6 months

Alimosho most affected as Lagos records 850 emergency incidents in 6 months

NiMET says thunderstorms, rain will visit Nigeria for 3 days starting Friday

NiMET says thunderstorms, rain will visit Nigeria for 3 days starting Friday

Police dismiss officer for promoting himself, operating illegally for 9 years

Police dismiss officer for promoting himself, operating illegally for 9 years

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

18 months after Governor Dapo Abiodun commissioned Agbara Fire Service Station amid fanfare, the station remains inoperative.

18 months after inauguration, Agbara Fire Station stays locked without equipment

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai. [Facebook]

Gov Sani restores traditional ruler dethroned by El-Rufai

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia [Twitter:@HyacinthAlia]

Gov Alia lauded for empowering 5,000 women in Benue

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin