‘You’ve been caged’ - Ndume suffers backlash over comment against Tinubu

Pulse reports that the Senate Chief Whip called out President Tinubu to 'wake up' and address the security and food crisis bedevilling the country.

The Borno-born lawmaker said President Tinubu is unaware of happenings outside the Villa because some plutocrats have 'caged' and 'fenced him off.'

Senator Ali Ndume, the representative of Borno South Senatorial District, made these remarks while speaking to journalists at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Ndume suffers backlash

Reacting to this comment, the Progressive Students Movement (PSM) stated that President Bola Tinubu is fully in charge of the affairs of the Villa and not caged as claimed by Senator Ali Ndume.

PSM President Bestman Okereafor, in a statement, described the lawmaker's comment as "diminishing and derogatory to the esteemed office of the Executive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

He encouraged Ndume to suggest transparent solutions to the security problems and other issues affecting the country, particularly in his senatorial district. He also pointed out that Vice President Shettima is from Borno State.

“The Senate Chief Whip was insensitive to the fact that his derogatory remarks about Mr. President are harmful to the ruling APC, a party he also belongs to!”