If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

Bwala has become an object of derision on social media since he pledged to support the government of President Bola Tinubu.

The controversial lawyer dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022 after the party decided to float a Muslim-Muslim ticket with Kashim Shettima emerging as Tinubu's running mate.

He later joined the PDP and even became the spokesman of the Atiku campaign, a role that saw him make some interesting comments about his former party and its candidate.

However, many people were surprised when Bwala hinted recently at a possible return to the ruling party. This development came after he met with the President at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

While addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, the lawyer said he had told Tinubu of his commitment to support his government, adding that if that would require him to join the APC, he would do so and dump the PDP.

Following this declaration, Bwala became a target for criticism online as some APC, PDP, and even supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, otherwise known as Obidients, called out his hypocrisy.

However, it appears the last group have remained unrelenting in their attack against the politician, as his latest post on X (former Twitter) suggests.

Posting on his account on Saturday, January 27, 2024, Bwala said he was ready to get into a mud fight with any Labour Party supporter who might want to disturb his peace.

He also promised to drag Obi - whose name he spelt corruptly - into the mud fight.