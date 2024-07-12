ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala dumps PDP, says I'm close to joining APC

Nurudeen Shotayo

Bwala, a staunch critic of Tinubu in the run-up to the 2023 election, has joined the league of those singing the President’s praise over his policies since coming to office.

Daniel Bwala [X:@BwalaDaniel]
The lawyer and policy analyst also disclosed that he's very close to joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bwala made these known while speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

“I am not a member of the PDP. Yes, I have left the PDP,” he declared.

Bwala joined the PDP in 2022 after dumping the APC, citing Tinubu's decision to pick a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima, as running mate for the 2023 election.

He was not only welcomed to the opposition party but was also tasked to lead the media arm of Atiku's campaign, where he held nothing back in attacking the then-APC candidate.

However, the senior lawyer has changed his tune since the conclusion of litigations over the presidential election at the Supreme Court.

Daniel Bwala and President Bola Tinubu [TVC]
Since meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja in January, Bwala has transformed himself into a staunch defender of the President's policies.

Therefore, his latest disclosure may not have come as a surprise to many observers.

“I honoured the invitation of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is a father to the nation, who God has given the opportunity to lead the country at this difficult time, so I came to celebrate and congratulate him.

“I also gave him my commitment that as citizens of this country, this is the time for us to throw our weight behind and support the administration,” Bwala had said after meeting the President in January.

However, asked if he's now a bonafide member of the APC, the policy analyst said, “I am very close” to joining the ruling party.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala dumps PDP, says I'm close to joining APC

