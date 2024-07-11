ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You’ve been caged  —  Ndume accuses Tinubu of doing nothing about food scarcity

Bayo Wahab

Ndume said Nigerians are angry with Tinubu over his ‘failure’ to address poverty, insecurity, hunger, and other issues.

President Bola Tinubu and Senator Ali Ndume.
President Bola Tinubu and Senator Ali Ndume.

Recommended articles

Ndume said President Tinubu is unaware of happenings outside the Villa because some plutocrats have ‘caged’ and ‘fenced him off.’

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District said this while addressing journalists on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

He said Nigerians are angry with Tinubu over his ‘failure’ to address poverty, insecurity, hunger, and other issues that have brought the country to its knees.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also alleged that the people the president surrounds himself with have stopped him from talking to Nigerians despite the country’s situation.

Ndume stressed that the situation of the country would become severe if the federal government failed to address the lingering food crisis.

Senator Ali Ndume.
Senator Ali Ndume. Pulse Nigeria

The lawmaker said, “Mr. President is not in the picture of what is happening outside the Villa. He has been fenced off and caged. So many of us won’t go through the backdoor to engage him.

“Now they have stopped him from talking and he doesn’t have public affairs managers, except that his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, who writes press statements. Nigerians are getting very angry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government is not doing anything about the food scarcity and it needs to do something urgently. We don’t have a food reserve. There is an unavailability of food. Food crisis is the worst crisis that any nation can encounter. If we add that to the security crisis, it will be severe.

“The President should wake up, it seems he isn’t in the picture of what is happening because he has been caged off. He has been fenced off by plutocrats. He should open his doors and meet those who will tell him the truth.

Another lawmaker and former President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has warned that Nigeria’s lingering food crisis could soon trigger mass protests.

Lawan said the cost of basic food items has increased by more than 300% due to the removal of the petrol subsidy.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the protests will occur if the legislative, executive, and judicial branches do not collaborate to lower food prices and electricity tariffs.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You’ve been caged  —  Ndume accuses Tinubu of doing nothing about food scarcity

You’ve been caged  —  Ndume accuses Tinubu of doing nothing about food scarcity

They're gone for good - Fubara says no way back for 26 pro-Wike lawmakers

They're gone for good - Fubara says no way back for 26 pro-Wike lawmakers

#EndSARS: ECOWAS Court orders Nigeria to pay victims ₦2m compensation each

#EndSARS: ECOWAS Court orders Nigeria to pay victims ₦2m compensation each

Mahmoud congratulates Wike’s wife on elevation as Appeal Court Judge

Mahmoud congratulates Wike’s wife on elevation as Appeal Court Judge

FG places ₦1m bounty on wanted father who allegedly defiled 3-yr-old daughter

FG places ₦1m bounty on wanted father who allegedly defiled 3-yr-old daughter

ECOWAS court finds FG guilty of rights violation during #EndSARS protest

ECOWAS court finds FG guilty of rights violation during #EndSARS protest

He has changed Kaduna - El-Rufai trolls Sani over heap of garbage in the state

He has changed Kaduna - El-Rufai trolls Sani over heap of garbage in the state

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

Woman who disguised as guest caught trying to push drugs to Kuje prison inmates

Woman who disguised as guest caught trying to push drugs to Kuje prison inmates

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Protesting youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue, says official [Vanguard News]

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse